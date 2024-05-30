Ikpeazu signs for St Johnstone in Levein reunion

Craig Levein has reunited with striker Uche Ikpeazu, signing the the 29-year-old for St Johnstone on a two-year contract.

The pair worked together at Hearts, where Ikpeazu scored 10 goals in 55 appearances.

Spending last term in England's League One with Port Vale, the frontman scored once in 26 outings as Darren Moore's side were relegated to the fourth tier.

"The supporters might know me from my time in the Scottish Premiership before," Ikpeazu said. "I’m a more mature player now and want to exceed my own expectations.

"It was a no-brainer for me. I have worked with the gaffer before and I’m ready to help the team. I want to show my quality and talent."

Levein brought the striker to Hearts from Cambridge United in 2018 and says he will prove a "real handful" for defenders as St Johnstone look to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish.

"I’m really pleased to get Uche in – and to get him in so early," he said. "I know exactly what he is capable of.

"He is a real handful in the forward department and is a top professional too. I’m sure he will be a great asset for the team and for our other strikers at the club."