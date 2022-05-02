ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) insider upped their holding by 191% earlier this year

Looking at ikeGPS Group Limited's (NZSE:IKE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ikeGPS Group

The insider David Wilson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$6.4m worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.95 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than NZ$0.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Wilson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of ikeGPS Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ikeGPS Group insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about NZ$55m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ikeGPS Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ikeGPS Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like ikeGPS Group insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ikeGPS Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ikeGPS Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

