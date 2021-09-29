ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) insiders placed bullish bets worth NZ$7.6m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ikeGPS Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider David Wilson bought NZ$6.4m worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.95 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of NZ$1.04 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the ikeGPS Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months ikeGPS Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around NZ$0.77. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at ikeGPS Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that ikeGPS Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. insider David Wilson spent NZ$6.4m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ikeGPS Group insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about NZ$89m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ikeGPS Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about ikeGPS Group. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - ikeGPS Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

