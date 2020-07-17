IKEA's Popular Swedish Meatballs Are Getting a Vegan Makeover

Photo credit: IKEA

From House Beautiful

IKEA has always been my idea of retail therapy, because I can skip the shopping part to go straight to stuffing my face with Swedish meatballs. While this sacred activity was previously not vegan-friendly, life (or at least IKEA food court fun) as we know it is about to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In just a few months, IKEA will release the new "plant ball." Each ball is made from a plant-based meat substitute, which includes apple, oats, onion, potatoes and yellow pea protein. While plant balls are supposed to look and taste like meat, they will have a climate footprint of only four percent of the real thing. Yes, you can save the planet by drowning your sorrows in meatless meatballs!

Exactly like the iconic meatball, the plant ball will be served with lingonberries, mashed potatoes, and vegetables in the U.S. It will also include a cream sauce and ring up for the same price of $5.99 for adults and $2.99 for kids. And if you really like these plant balls—like if you really like them—you can also buy a bag of frozen bag for $5.99 from the Swedish Food Market to heat up at home. Europe will be the first to get its hands on these new creations in August before they officially hit U.S. stores on Sept. 28.

News of a forthcoming vegan creation first broke last May. IKEA earlier introduced a meatless option known as the "veggie ball" on its menu way back when in 2015. If you do eat meat, IKEA released its secret meatball recipe to help get fans through quarantine. Just like its popular furniture, it also came with photo instructions.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like