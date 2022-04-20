IKEA named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for going all in on sustainability

The home furnishing retailer's sustainable business practices are recognized for the 14th consecutive year

BURLINGTON, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is recognized for the 14th consecutive year as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for its commitment to sustainable business practices. The designation recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness and are attracting people to their organizations because of its environmental leadership.

IKEA Canada Limited Partnership Logo (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"We are grateful to be named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 14th consecutive year thanks to our 7,600 co-workers who champion sustainability n their everyday work," said Melissa Barbosa, Country Sustainability Manager, "Caring for people and planet is one of our core values at IKEA and we strive to be a force for positive change."

To meet its ambition to be a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030, IKEA Canada is focused on offering customers circular and sustainable products and services, designing with only renewable and recycled materials, offering new ways for customers to prolong the life of and pass on products, and partnering with organizations who share the same values, vision and determination to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.

The following are a few of many initiatives that make IKEA one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

  • In 2022, IKEA Canada partnered with Project Forest to provide $140,000 to fund two major ecological restoration projects in Alberta.

  • As of Fall 2021, EV trucks began servicing select Canadian markets for home deliveries as part of IKEA Canada's journey to fulfill its commitment of 100 per cent zero-emissions deliveries by 2025.

  • IKEA Canada phased out all non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from its home furnishing range in 2021.

  • IKEA Canada continues to introduce more plant-based food options to its restaurants and bistros, including the new IKEA Plant Ball, vegan frozen treat, and veggie dog with a goal for 50 per cent of restaurant offerings to be plant-based by 2025.

  • Through its two wind farms in Alberta and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately four times the energy it consumes.

  • IKEA Canada reduced food waste from its kitchen by 31 per cent in 2019 and has a goal to reduce food waste by 50 per cent in 2022.

  • For the last two years, through its Green Friday campaign, IKEA Canada invited Canadians to close the loop on circularity, first encouraging customers to sell-back their gently-used IKEA products for an extra incentive, and then offering special promotions to shop pre-loved items within the retailer's much-loved circular hub (As-Is) section.

  • IKEA Canada's sell-back program gives gently used products a second life and supports a more sustainable shopping experience and circular business model.

  • IKEA Canada supported more than 80,000 Canadians through $1.7 million in product donations to the most vulnerable communities impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with organizations like Furniture Bank.

  • IKEA Canada co-workers have partnered with Habitat for Humanity to fulfill builds in local communities in 2022.

  • As part of its People & Planet Positive strategy, IKEA Canada co-workers participate in sustainability training to learn more about its ambitions and strategies that contribute to its circular goals across the entire IKEA value chain.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA
Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

