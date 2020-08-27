IKEA and Lego Teamed up to Create These Genius Storage Boxes

From House Beautiful

Today, IKEA and Lego unveiled their highly anticipated new collaboration called BYGGLEK. Designed to turn the dreaded chore of putting Legos away into a fun activity, the line consists of storage boxes with Lego studs on their lids and surfaces. So in addition to storing loose Legos and anything else they're building inside the boxes, your kids can also create something special directly on the boxes.

"At IKEA, we always believe in the power of play." Andreas Fredriksson, a designer at IKEA, said in a statement. "Play lets us explore, experiment, dream, and discover. Where adults often see mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world. Plus, the BYGGLEK collection seamlessly fits in with other IKEA products, making it possible to have your children’s creativity become a unique piece of decor at home.”

The line features one set of three small boxes and two sets of bigger boxes. Along with the boxes, there's a special set of Lego bricks. You can also use any Legos you have with the storage boxes since the studs and the lids are compatible with existing Legos. Unlike the underlying feature of both brands's products, the storage boxes require no assembly.

Want to encourage more play in your home with the IKEA x Lego storage solutions? The BYGGLEK collection will hit shelves starting October 1.

