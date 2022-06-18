IKEA launches design competition for children to make schools more sustainable

Photo credit: LiGe - Getty Images

In a bid to help tackle climate change, IKEA has launched a nationwide design competition challenging children to create eco-conscious initiatives to make their schools more sustainable.

From recycling methods to uniform swap shops, the Let’s Go Zero competition will encourage children to consider the many ways that their schools may be able to reduce their carbon footprint. It is also part of the Let's Go Zero campaign — a group of organisations seeking to make 32,000 UK schools zero carbon by 2030.

According to IKEA, 80% of young people want to make changes within their schools that can help to fight climate change, with 65% saying they don't believe their schools have done enough. Meanwhile, nearly half (42%) say they still feel confused by the subject of sustainability and 8 in 10 (80%) want to learn more at school about the environment.

It's hoped the competition will encourage children to enter the discussion on climate change, and will help to empower the next generation to take caring for the planet more seriously than current and previous generations have. IKEA will then install the four winning designs.

Photo credit: Sydney Bourne

'At IKEA, we're committed to making healthy and sustainable living accessible and affordable for the many while inspiring the next generation,' says Marsha Smith, Country Deputy Retail Manager, at IKEA Group UK & IE.

'We're proud to be partnering with the Let's Go Zero campaign, encouraging children to pave the way for a sustainable future. Small simple changes can have a huge impact, whether that's introducing more plant-based menus or launching a uniform swap shop. We can't wait to see the projects and ideas that will help make schools more sustainable, while inspiring all ages to tackle the climate crisis.'

The Let's Go Zero competition can be entered via the IKEA website – entries close on Thursday 30th June 2022. Applicants should also sign up to the Let's Go Zero campaign.

