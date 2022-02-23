IKEA launches colourful HEMBJUDEN collection for Ramadan

Photo credit: IKEA

Celebrating Ramadan? IKEA is launching a new colourful collection inspired by beautiful Moroccan prints just in time for the month of fasting (2nd April — 1st May 2022).

The HEMBJUDEN range, designed for late-night dinner hosting, includes patterned rugs, teapots, colourful curtains, red plush cushions, LED light chains to create a cosy atmosphere, and lanterns — one of the symbolic decorations of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn until sunset, and then gather with loved ones for iftar (also known as ftoor) to break their fast in the evening. Once the month has been completed, families celebrate with a three-day festive called Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast. A time of spiritual reflection and self-improvement, it's the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture.

With prices starting from just £5, the collection has two beautiful designs running throughout: an eye-catching Moroccan tile pattern and an intricate floral print in black and white. We love the star-shaped serving plate (£19) but also think the monochrome bolster (£15) would be great to use as additional back support when indulging in an evening meal.

'The HEMBJUDEN collection is created with two beautiful patterns at its centre and perfect for hosting late night dinners. Whether you choose the pattern that best expresses your style, or to be bold and mix and match, these unique products introduce a modern touch to traditional Ramadan celebrations,' Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK and Ireland, says.



Photo credit: IKEA

However you're celebrating, there's lots to look forward to in the range. Clotilde continues: 'Bringing new items into your home, such as the HEMBJUDEN flower-shaped serving plate or the striking HEMBJUDEN cushion cover, will create a warming atmosphere for you and your guests to enjoy the celebrations.

'Additionally, opting for relaxed lighting with the HEMBJUDEN lantern or HEMBJUDEN LED lighting chain helps set a relaxed and magical mood, allowing you to make this month one to remember.'

Photo credit: IKEA

The HEMBJUDEN range is available to purchase online and in IKEA stores now, although some items have sold out online already. Blue bags at the ready...

