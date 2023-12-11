IKEA Just Unveiled A Turkey-Sized Swedish Meatball But There's A Catch

IKEA / Instagram

Lots of IKEA shoppers have Swedish meatball mania. And if you think it peaked with meatball-scented candles, you've got another thing coming. In what might be one of its biggest moves to date (and we mean "big" literally), IKEA is releasing a shocking new product: giant, turkey-sized meatballs.

The massive Swedish meatball was unveiled on IKEA UK's Instagram page last week and was met with both excitement and curiosity from fans.

"My husband and I couldn't agree on a meal for Christmas, and as soon as we saw this we looked at each other and knew. One ball please," said one person.

"How many days in the oven?" another user asked.

There was also plenty of humor to go around in the comments section, with one person paying homage to an iconic quote from Jaws.

"'We’re gonna need a bigger gravy boat,'" they wrote.

Some customers questioned if the meatball was actually real. And on December 9, IKEA confirmed that the meatball is in fact real and will be given out to 30 lucky fans as part of a special giveaway. And for people who prefer a meatless meatball, IKEA is also giving away Veggieball Christmas Trees. Note: you unfortunately need to live in the UK to enter the sweepstakes. Here's hoping IKEA brings the giant meatballs to the US next year.

To win either meatball option, there are a handful of steps you need to follow to enter the giveaway: like IKEA UK's Instagram post, follow @IKEAUK, comment on their post letting them know which meatball option you'd like, and tag your friends.

First, international Starbucks frappuccinos, now IKEA mega-meatballs. We just keep missing out

