Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate

Russell Hotten - BBC News
·4 min read
Ikea worker
Ikea worker

Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who need to self-isolate because of Covid exposure, joining a growing list of firms changing their rules.

The retail giant acknowledged it was an "emotive topic" but said its policy had to evolve with changing circumstances.

From this week, sick pay cuts will be implemented at Wessex Water and in the US several major companies have starting penalising unjabbed workers.

It comes as firms struggle with mass staff absences and rising costs.

At Ikea unvaccinated workers who are required to isolate could now receive as little as £96.35 a week - the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) minimum.

Average wages at Ikea are between about £400 and £450, depending on location and, as is the case at many companies, staff get enhanced sick pay. The move was first reported by the Mail on Sunday.

Ikea, which employs about 10,000 people in the UK, said in a statement: "Fully vaccinated co-workers or those with mitigating circumstances will receive full pay for self-isolations.

"Unvaccinated co-workers will be paid in line with our company absence policy for self-isolation, with close-contact isolation being paid at Statutory Sick Pay.

"We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager."

In England, people who are vaccinated with at least two doses need not self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid. Unvaccinated people contacted through the government's test-and-trace system must still isolate by law.

Many companies complained of labour shortages throughout 2021, and now are seeing mass absences due to the more infectious Omicron Covid strain.

Ikea store
Ikea store

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated on Monday that the data continued to show those people most seriously affected by Omicron remained the unvaccinated.

Wessex Water's sick pay rule change comes into force this week.

Any employee without at least one Covid-19 vaccination - who does not have a valid medical reason - or does not have a confirmed vaccination appointment, will get only statutory sick pay if required to self-isolate due to close contact with someone testing positive.

A Wessex Water spokesperson said absences have soared this year: "The vast majority of our workforce has been vaccinated and it's important as a company providing essential services with key worker employees, the remainder get vaccinated to protect themselves, customers and their colleagues.

"Absences due to Covid have doubled in the last week, so we need everyone to be available so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services."

Legal risks

The company said that throughout the pandemic it had not furloughed staff and those self-isolating had received full pay.

Last year, supermarket Morrisons cut sick pay terms, while several companies, including banking giant Citigroup, introduced a "no jab, no job" policy. Delta Airlines imposed a surcharge on unvaccinated staff members of its healthcare plan.

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), told the BBC there were pros and cons with changing sick pay terms for certain workers.

It could encourage staff to get vaccinated, but others might be less likely to test themselves or self-isolate because they could not afford time off work at the statutory rate of about £96.

His organisation's official guidance was not to differentiate between employees, as the consequences could be complex and there were potential legal problems.

"You would have to manage it on a case-by-case basis because of legal risks," Mr Willmott said.

Earlier this month, David Josephs, boss of food importer and retailer All Greens, told the BBC that staff at some firms were ignoring Covid rules for financial reasons.

"We know that in our sector a lot of staff do not get paid sick pay. Ours do - but staff who are on limited contracts or on minimum wage cannot afford to be off work," he said.

Employment lawyer Sarah Ozanne, of CMS, also warned of complex legal issues and said striking the right balance was difficult.

"This action [by Ikea] seems more of a reaction to staff shortages and how to manage them than any intended 'discrimination' of the unvaccinated," she said.

"But employers should consider whether their actions are proportionate as a means of achieving the aim of getting employees back into work."

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Has your place of work cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff? How do you feel about this? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use this form to get in touch:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your comment or send it via email to HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any comment you send in.

Bottom line for Get in touch request
Bottom line for Get in touch request
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oculus Quest 2: Meta to discuss children's VR safety with watchdog

    The information commissioner wants to talk about child protection in virtual reality.

  • Missing cat that likes to sit on horses reunited with family

    GENESEO, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois family has solved the mystery of what happened to their missing cat that likes to sit on horses. Ann Kandis said the cat, named Noodles, jumped into the trunk of her father's car in November 2018 while he was at the family's farm in Geneseo, the Quad-City Times reported. Her father drove off, but stopped along the road when he heard a noise. He opened the trunk and the cat jumped out. The family posted “lost cat” notices and searched along the road but couldn't f

  • The world watched this two-year-old’s Covid struggle – here’s what happened next

    ‘I just wanted people to realize that it was real and it can really affect your children,’ says Tiffany Jackson, whose two-year-old son was hospitalised with Covid. <strong>Nathan Place</strong> reports

  • Olympics-James and Radford headline Canada's Olympic figure skating team

    Radford, a two-time world champion with former partner Meagan Duhamel, and James contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice earlier this week. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who won gold, earned the other pairs spot.

  • Cladding: Developers told to act on lower-height buildings

    Developers who do not remove cladding on buildings 11-18m high could face legal action, the government says.

  • Covid Update – Moving Through The Fifth Wave

    (ANNews) – As Canada continues to move through the fifth wave of COVID-19, the strain felt by the country is exponential as provinces report record-breaking case amounts and struggle to keep infrastructure stable amid the lightning-fast rise of the omicron variant. So far, Canada has seen over 2 million confirmed COVID cases and over 30 thousand deaths. For example, Ontario reported Jan. 7 that 2,472 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 — the highest amount of hospitalizations recorded by t

  • Man arrested in fatal Bloor Street shooting, 2 others still outstanding

    A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto on Saturday. In a news release Sunday evening, Toronto police said a 22-year-old man from the city was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Olivier Dundas. Dundas, 20, was shot near Bloor Street East and Church Street. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Dundas and tried to save his life. Toronto para

  • Kazakhstan unrest was coup attempt, says president

    President Tokayev says a hunt for "terrorists" is continuing and Kazakhstan will soon provide proof.

  • Taiwan, Canada to start talks on investment agreement

    Taiwan and Canada have agreed to start talks on an investment protection agreement, both governments said on Monday, part of the Chinese-claimed island's efforts to boost ties with fellow democracies in the face of growing pressure from Beijing. Taiwan has been angling for trade deals with what it views as like-minded partners such as the United States and the European Union. While a member of the World Trade Organization, Taiwan's only has free trade agreements with two major economies, Singapore and New Zealand, and China has pressured countries not to engage directly with the government in Taipei.

  • Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations

    British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth, 95, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will mark her seventh decade as sovereign next month and on Monday Buckingham Palace detailed plans for four days of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June. But anti-monarchy group Republic used the occasion to say it would begin a "Not Another 70" campaign to call for an end to the historic institution.

  • Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response. In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senat

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.