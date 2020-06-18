IKEA Canada launches Pride 2020 initiatives in support of LGBT+ inclusion from coast to coast

Proceeds from limited-edition rainbow STORSTOMMA bags to support national partner Pflag Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - For IKEA Canada, creating a welcoming, safe and accepting environment is part of its vision to create a better everyday life for all Canadians, including LGBT+ people from coast to coast. Though celebrations may look and feel different this year due to COVID-19, IKEA Canada is committed to supporting country-wide efforts to bring the feeling of home – safety, support, understanding and love – to as many people as possible.

Proceeds from limited-edition rainbow STORSTOMMA bags to support national partner Pflag Canada (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Home should be a place where everyone has the safety and freedom to be who they are," said Michael Ward, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "An unwavering belief in equality is at the heart of everything we do, and we will always stand up for the rights of LGBT+ people to feel safe, welcomed, and accepted in every corner of our society."

This year, IKEA Canada will support of LGBT+ organizations across the country, contributing to outreach programs, peer-to-peer support, youth programming, and virtual Pride celebrations.

In honour of Pride 2020, IKEA is launching two limited edition STORSTOMMA bags in the colours of the rainbow flag. The proceeds of each bag will go to Pflag Canada, Canada's only national organization that offers peer-to-peer support striving to help all Canadians – especially within the LGBT+ community – with sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

At a time when many LGBT+ Canadians may be cut off from networks of in-person support that often serve as a home away from home, IKEA is proud to support Pflag Canada's efforts to build a welcoming country that feels like home for everybody. This donation will help the organization expand its network of chapters, address an increase in demand, and develop resources that support the creation of safer spaces nationwide.

Story continues

"Pflag Canada is thrilled to once again be working with IKEA Canada to support our chapters across Canada. Funding and recognition from last year's Pride initiative went a long way towards amplifying our organization's mission and supporting our chapters' needs. This year, we wholeheartedly embrace IKEA's support, as many of our communities are experiencing heightened anxiety and stress due to COVID-19. IKEA's support behind our organization will allow for us to continue to reach out to those in need and offer remote peer-to-peer support meetings," said Omid Razavi, Director of Communications, Pflag Canada.

IKEA Canada is committed to an inclusive and accepting environment for all customers and co-workers and is also supporting the following Pride initiatives this year:

For the third year, IKEA Canada raised the Pride flag at units across the country in recognition of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

IKEA Canada is once again a proud sponsor of Pride Toronto, participating in the virtual parade and events, and furnishing a studio space for the community. The retailer will also look to support additional local events as plans are finalized.

Partnering with organizations like Pride at Work and Workplace Pride to create a fully inclusive work environment where collective diversity allows IKEA to foster important conversations from an intersectional perspective, recognizing unique life experiences.

"Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture and values, and our co-workers' commitment and passion for Pride is truly inspiring," said Sonia Sangha, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada. "We believe everyone has the right to be treated justly, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity, and we work every day to make this a reality at IKEA."

The STORSTOMMA bags are limited-edition IKEA products. They will be released/available in-store and online for a limited amount of time (while supplies last).

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

IKEA Logo (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

SOURCE IKEA Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/18/c2286.html