IKEA Canada announces Toronto Downtown store will open on May 25

Retailer's first downtown location in Canada will welcome customers following grand opening celebrations

BURLINGTON, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada announces that it will open its highly-anticipated IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura store on May 25. Grand opening celebrations at the retailer's first downtown store will begin at 9:20 am on May 25 at the site and the store will welcome its first customers through the doors at 10:00 am.

IKEA Canada set to open new store at corner of Yonge and Gerrard streets in downtown Toronto May 25 (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada set to open new store at corner of Yonge and Gerrard streets in downtown Toronto May 25 (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura is the first store of its kind in Canada, offering the inspiring IKEA experience that customers are used to, along with new, convenient ways to shop and a unique food experience, all in a small store format. Located at the transit-friendly corner of Yonge and Gerrard Streets, the store brings its unique take on life at home to the first two floors of the Aura Shopping Centre (382 Yonge Street) which was acquired and redeveloped by Ingka Centres (the shopping centres business of Ingka Group). Customers can expect to see the retailer's much-loved showroom inspiration throughout with a focus on affordable, sustainable and small-space-living solutions that reflect the needs and dreams of Toronto residents.

"Opening our first store in the heart of Toronto's vibrant downtown core is an important milestone in our retail transformation to bring IKEA closer to where customers live, work, shop and socialize," said IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Ward. "IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura combines our home furnishing inspiration and expertise with omnichannel retail solutions in a small store format to uniquely meet the needs of downtown residents. We're excited to welcome the local community to experience this new IKEA when we open on May 25."

The 66,000 sq. ft. shopping destination will include more than 2,000 products for immediate takeaway, while larger furniture items will be on display and available for home delivery. IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura will be a cashless store that offers an easy and seamless shopping experience where customers can scan and pay for products using the IKEA app, along with digital tools throughout and multiple checkout lanes available on both levels. The store will offer a complete range of convenient services such as assembly, planning and returns, home delivery and customers will be able to collect their online orders for a flat-rate fee at a pick-up point located in the lower level of the Aura Shopping Centre.

IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura also features a new food concept called the Swedish Deli, offering modern, healthy meals and speciality beverages to eat in, along with on-the-go food options and sustainably sourced essentials to cook at home. Customers will be able to enjoy classic Swedish meatballs as well as delicious new recipes that are designed to satisfy the tastes of a diverse Toronto community.

"People are at the heart of our business and we're excited to welcome 150 co-workers to IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura where they will have endless opportunities for professional growth and development," said IKEA Toronto Downtown Market Manager Patrice Dreano. "Together, we look forward to helping create a better everyday life at home for Torontonians and providing long-term positive impacts to the local community."

During opening week, IKEA Canada is committed to providing a safe and easy visit for its customers by using a digital queuing system that will be made available soon at IKEA.ca/torontodowntown. Customers are encouraged to secure a place in line in advance of opening day at IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura; walk-ups are not guaranteed a place in line.

IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura regular store hours will be Monday-Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm. IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura is the 15th IKEA store in Canada and joins a growing IKEA network in the Greater Toronto Area that includes four full-size IKEA stores, 15 Penguin Pick-up locations, and eight Design studios.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

