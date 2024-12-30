Ike and No. 14 Gonzaga host Pepperdine

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga plays Pepperdine after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga's 65-62 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Waves have gone 5-2 at home. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 6.7.

Pepperdine makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Gonzaga averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Waves.

Ike is shooting 58.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press