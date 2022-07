IKAR ups its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop

Combines harvest wheat in a field in the Rostov Region

(Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 90.5 million tonnes from a previously expected 88.7 million tonnes.

It also raised its forecast for the July-June exportable surplus to 44 million tonnes of wheat from 42 million tonnes, IKAR said in a note.

Its all grain production forecast is currently at 138.5 million tonnes, of which 56.1 million tonnes would be available for export.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)