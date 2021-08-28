IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Scientists Develop India's First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has launched the country’s first ‘Quantum Computer Simulator (QSim) Toolkit’. QSim is a first-of-its-kind toolkit to be indigenously developed and is intended to be a vital tool in learning and understanding the practical aspects of programming using Quantum Computers and thus herald a new era of Quantum Computing research in India. This has been developed jointly by scientists of IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, and C-DAC.

The toolkit is expected to enable researchers and students to research Quantum Computing in a cost-effective manner. It was supported & funded by MeitY, QSim allows researchers and students to write and debug Quantum Code that is essential for developing Quantum Algorithms. QSim can serve as an essential educational and research tool providing an excellent way to attract students and researchers to the field of Quantum Technology. The toolkit creates a platform that helps students and users acquire the skills of ‘programming’ and ‘designing’ real Quantum Hard-ware, says the IIT.

One of the unique features of QSim is its Intuitive User Interface, which offers a robust Quantum Computer Simulator integrated with a Graphical User Interface based Workbench to create Quan-tum programs and visualize the instant circuit generation simulated outputs.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney said that QSim is a very initial step and this would be strengthened by the MTech program that has already been launched by IISc Bangalore. Taking the lead from IISc Bangalore other institutes might also like to join that because the strength that we have in India is of human resource and with this strength, we may go deeper and deeper into any technology whatsoever.

In line with promoting research and studies in Quantum Computing, IIT Roorkee recently offered two introductory courses on quantum computation. The first course was launched through the E&ICT academy in October ’20 and was attended by over 400 participants from various back-grounds, with 165 participants obtaining certificates from the academy. The second course was offered to scientists and officers at various government agencies and laboratories in March ’21 and was attended by close to 100 participants.

Quantum Computing can perform a variety of tasks with greater speed and efficiency than present-day computers by harnessing the power of Quantum Mechanics. In areas such as cryptography, computational chemistry and machine learning, quantum computing promises exponential growth in computing power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here