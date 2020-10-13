IIT Mumbai Extends GATE 2021 Registration Deadline to 14 October

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) in Engineering 2021 till 5 pm on 14 October. The deadline was earlier scheduled for 12 October.

The university is, however, charging a Rs 500 late fee to students are yet to register for GATE 2021. The GATE 2021 will be held from 5-7 February and 12-14 February.

Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission for postgraduate courses in Technology across IIT’s in the country and will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs.

GATE 2021 Registration Fee

Students will be required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee per paper. For females and reserved category students, the fee is Rs 1,250. For foreign students, the fee is $120, and for those belonging to Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu the fee is $70 per paper.

As stated above, students who are applying in the new deadline will be required to pay an additional Rs 500 as a late fee.

GATE 2021: How to Register

Go to gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the application link or GOAPS.

Click on new registration, fill in details

Fill form, upload images

Pay fee

The GATE 2021 online application processing system (GOAPS) will reopen from 28 October to 13 November, where students can make changes, if any, to categories relating to exam centre preferences.

