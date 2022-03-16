IIROC Trading Resumption - REVV
VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. (formerly Philippine Metals Inc.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: REVV (formerly PHI)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 3/17/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c2728.html