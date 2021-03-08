Mid Canada Transload Services Is Operational

·2 min read

EMERSON, MB, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - MID CANADA TRANSLOAD SERVICES LTD (MCTS) is a Canadian based transload facility and one of the largest privately owned inland ports in Manitoba. Strategically located at the U.S./Canada Border at Emerson, Manitoba, MCTS specializes in the transloading of Agricultural products, food grade products, organic products, industrial and manufactured products. The 250 acre site is situated alongside Highway #75, Manitoba's main artery connection to the United States and main entry port for commercial traffic for Western Canada. The site is one hour travel time from Grand Forks, North Dakota or from Winnipeg, Manitoba. MCTS also has daily rail service from the CN and BNSF railways. This offers customers rail access to the entire North American continent at exceptional freight rates.

Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd office and warehouse (CNW Group/Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd.)
Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd office and warehouse (CNW Group/Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd.)

In the fall of 2020, Mid Canada Transload Services launched its operations at their new grain facility. There are currently 2 miles of track and grain storage capacity for 4,500 tons of grain. The facility was built to support "Identity Preserved" grain movement as well as larger volumes. At present, track 3 is being built to accommodate shipments of one to five cars and other shipments that require unique loading such as liquid pumps or large handling equipment. This track can also serve as a warehouse base for manufactured goods that may require a larger storage area.

MCTS offers custom warehouse storage with cross dock or rail to dock capability. The transload site has also built a 10,000 square foot warehouse and office space that has welcomed local business "Runnin' Red", a Canada/US courier service company. Additionally, the site already has a 10,000 square foot heavy truck maintenance workshop with an indoor truck wash. MCTS is also willing to build for prospective customers on this site.

"Our location provides a unique advantage for a trucking company to consolidate shipments to and from the United States as well as direct rail loading and unloading on two Class 1 railways" said Real Tetrault, President and CEO. "As a private transload facility, our facility provides customers the benefit of loading rail or consolidating truck shipments without the high infrastructure costs". The rail target markets for Mid Canada Transload Services are primarily US and Mexico but the location also serves to ship US or Canadian products anywhere in Canada with the CN.

"Our intention is to provide efficient, prompt and individual service to help Manitoba and Western Canada businesses identify new markets or to warehouse incoming or outgoing products at a reasonable cost" said Tetrault.

Mid Canada Transload Services car loading (CNW Group/Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd.)
Mid Canada Transload Services car loading (CNW Group/Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd.)
