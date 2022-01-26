IIROC Trading Resumption - NBM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NBM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

