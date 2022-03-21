IIROC Trading Resumption - MIM
VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. (formerly, Efficacious Elk Capital Corp.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: MIM (formerly, EECC.P)
Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM 3/22/2022
