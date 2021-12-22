IIROC Trading Resumption - LTX

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC added some experience to its much-maligned defence Wednesday by signing free-agent defender Shane O’Neill on a deal that runs through 2024. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Sounders, making a combined 56 appearances in all competitions including 27 MLS games this year. “Shane is an experienced central defender with an excellent team mentality," Bob Bradley, Toronto head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “I have great respect for his competiti