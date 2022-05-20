IIROC Trading Resumption - LTH
VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: LITHIUM IONIC CORP. FORMERLY: POCML 6 Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: LTH FORMERLY: POCC.P
Resumption (ET): 9:30am 5/24/2022
At the open
