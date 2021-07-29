IIROC Trading Resumption - LMR

The Canadian Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety Xavier McKinney is entering his second season with the New York Giants a little smarter, more experienced and still feeling he has much to learn. McKinney didn't have the rookie season the Giants had hoped for when they selected the Alabama standout with the 36th pick overall in the draft.It was expected McKinney would either earn the starting job opposite Jabrill Peppers or he would share the spot with Julian Love, who had played well at the end of his rookie