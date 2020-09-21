New partnership improves access to mental health services for Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program

NORTH FERGUS, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Members, families and retirees of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, and the OPP Commissioned Officers' Association will now have better access to mental health supports thanks to a new partnership announced today.

This builds on an earlier partnership forged six months ago in response to the growing mental health crisis facing Ontario's police personnel. In March 2020, Dalton Associates partnered with the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) to offer a comprehensive, concierge mental health care navigation and support service program that ensures unprecedented access to psychological and mental health care support for members and their families through the Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program.

Now, Dalton Associates has partnered with the Ontario Psychological Association (OPA) to increase the number of clinicians available and improve the way members access care. New technology, powered by Strata Health, will draw from the OPA's robust database of care providers as well as the existing roster of care providers, rapidly and automatically matching police personnel with the best care based on unique needs and preferences.

The technology will also speed up the intake process for all mental health services available through the Encompas Program, meaning individuals and families will gain access to care faster. The technology will take into consideration factors such as wait times, geographic location and service needs as well as virtual care preferences, and will be completely PHIPA and PIPEDA compliant.

"Strata Health's best in industry resource matching technology paired with OPA's network of clinicians make our partnership a clear win for the OPPA and its members," said Richard Morrison, CEO of the Ontario Psychological Association.

"We're proud to better serve those who serve Ontarians every day. Our police personnel often manage high stress, crisis situations and we need to support their wellness through fast, effective programming. Strata Health's technology is a bold step towards enhanced care," added Carl Dalton, CEO of Dalton Associates.

The Encompas program will continue to cover a full suite of mental health services including access to social workers, psychologists, psychotherapists, and psychiatrists.

"The Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) is pleased with the partnership between Dalton Associates and the Ontario Psychological Association (OPA). The OPPA's Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program, powered by Dalton Associates allows our members to have access to experts who specialize in their unique needs. With the addition of the OPA partnership and the use of technology through Strata, we are pleased that our members will be connected in a timely manner with the appropriate services," said OPPA President Rob Jamieson. "We want to reiterate to our members that they can call the Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program 24/7 at 1-866-794-9117 or visit encompascare.ca online."

About the Ontario Provincial Police Association

Headquartered in Barrie, the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) acts as the bargaining agent for its nearly 10,000 Uniform and Civilian members. Of equal importance, the OPPA serves as the voice of its members in advocating for improved health and safety standards and better supports for members suffering from operational stress injuries. For more information, visit www.oppa.ca.

