IIROC Trading Resumption - ISD
VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: iSign Media Solutions Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ISD
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/04/c9723.html