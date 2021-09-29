IIROC Trading Resumption - GIII

The Canadian Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning. The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt. The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL’s concussion protocol. There w