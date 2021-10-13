IIROC Trading Resumption - GDNP

The Canadian Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have an all-star roster of players hurt as they begin preparing for the unbeaten Cardinals. NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Cleveland players not practicing because of injuries on Wednesday. Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week, but played in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.