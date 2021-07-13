IIROC Trading Resumption - FRED

The Canadian Press

Canada's soccer fields, tennis courts and swimming pools are reopening after the pandemic, but a new study finds that many girls across the country may not go back to the sports they loved. A study released by Canadian Women & Sport and E-Alliance on Tuesday found one in four girls who participated in sport at least once a week before COVID-19 has not committed to returning. That could mean 350,000 girls miss out on the benefits and even more kids could be impacted down the road, said Canadian W