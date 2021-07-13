IIROC Trading Resumption - FRED
VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: FREDONIA MINING INC. (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: FRED (formerly RRD.H)
Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM 7/14/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
