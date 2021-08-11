IIROC Trading Resumption - CRE

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 Tuesday night and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss. Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier (2-2). Mark Melancon got the last out of the eighth, worked around a leadoff double in t