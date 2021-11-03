IIROC Trading Resumption - CPR

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: CONTE'S DEBUT Antonio Conte is preparing for his first game in charge of Tottenham against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. The Italian is the club's third manager this year following the firings of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted only 17 games. “My coaching philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion," Conte said. “To have a team stable, not up and down.” T