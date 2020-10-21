Bridging Finance Inc. Takes Home 3 Awards at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with awards in each of the 3 Private Debt categories at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund and Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund LP ("the Funds") were awarded the following 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

Best 1 Year Return

2nd Place – Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund

Best 3 Year Return

3rd Place – Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund LP

Best 5 Year Return

2nd Place – Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund LP

"We are extremely pleased to have these funds recognized by the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards as leading funds in the private debt sector", said David Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of Bridging Finance. "We are especially proud of the recognition received by the Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund given this is truly a one-of-a-kind socially responsible investment fund focused on the economic reconciliation of Indigenous communities across Canada. These awards further solidify Bridging's position as a leading alternative credit investment manager in Canada. We appreciate the confidence placed in the funds by financial advisors and their clients and we look forward to the continued success of the funds and other products managed by Bridging", added Sharpe.

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.8 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts.

