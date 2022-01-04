IIROC Trading Halt - VXL

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Vaxil Bio Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: VXL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c1556.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories