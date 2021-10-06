IIROC Trading Halt - TRL

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitcher Walker Buehler was left off the Dodgers' roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The move was expected because Buehler pitched five innings in Sunday's regular-season finale. He would start Friday in Game 1 of the NL Division Series if the Dodgers advance. Julio Urías could be used in relief against the Cardinals. He would start Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday. The left-hander won his major league-leading 20th game