IIROC Trading Halt - STCK

The Canadian Press

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Home-field advantage wasn’t much of an advantage for Spain at the European Championship. Spain is one of nine teams hosting matches at Euro 2020, but playing in Seville didn't seem to help much on Monday in a 0-0 draw against Sweden. Not only didn't the result go Spain’s way, but the team also had to deal with poor field conditions and even boos from the home fans. “It’s much better to play when the fans are applauding than when they are jeering,” Spain midfielder Pedri Gon