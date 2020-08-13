McCoy Global Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy", "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced its operational and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

"The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained at the forefront of the global oil & gas industry during the quarter. The rise in worldwide oil consumption that was experienced through the end of April has stalled as spikes in positive COVID-19 cases have once again stagnated economic activity. McCoy's proactive response to these new market realities continued throughout the second quarter. The achievements we made to reduce our cost structure is the full reflection of the commitment and focused efforts of our global team. Despite a sequential revenue reduction of $1.1 million as compared to the first quarter, 2020, we are very pleased to report net earnings of $0.8 million. McCoy's global footprint continues to illustrate its value as international revenues dominate so far in 2020. The North American land market will go on to bear the brunt of this unprecedented decline in global oil consumption," said Jim Rakievich President and CEO of McCoy Global. "As we look ahead into the second half of 2020 and into the first half of 2021, we expect these to be the most challenging quarters of this negative cycle. The continued lag in global oil consumption, coupled with capital spending cuts across the industry will indeed create another hurdle in the recovery.

"Now more than ever, the increased emphasis on capital discipline from our customers is driving the need for increased efficiency through innovative technologies. During the second quarter, we continued our journey to advance tubular running operations toward a digital and automated future. Our goal of introducing safer, more efficient technologies that result in not only cost savings but also improved wellbore integrity, continues as we have now launched the Virtual ThreadRepTM platform. The next phases of the project will continue to be developed throughout the remainder of 2020 and 2021.

"In closing, I want to thank our extraordinary team and their incredibly supportive families for the continued attention to a safety-first approach during these trying times. We have witnessed determination, compassion, caring and creativity on a daily basis from our teams across the globe."

Operational Summary

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, McCoy Global reported:

Revenue of $10.4 million , compared to revenue of $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2019; revenue was supported by orders received in late 2019 and into early 2020

, compared to revenue of in the second quarter of 2019; revenue was supported by orders received in late 2019 and into early 2020 Cash generated from operating activities for the period ending June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million compared to cash generated in operating activities of $2.2 million in 2019

was compared to cash generated in operating activities of in 2019 Net earnings of $0.8 million , compared to net loss of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019

, compared to net loss of in the second quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.3 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019

of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the second quarter of 2019 Customer orders of $4.1 million , compared to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 ; subsequent to June 30, 2020 order intake improved with $6.5 million of orders received to August 12, 2020

, compared to for the three months ended ; subsequent to order intake improved with of orders received to Backlog 2 of $8.3 million , a decrease of 45% compared to $15.1 million from March 31, 2020 ; this is expected to set up challenging quarters ahead from a revenue and earnings standpoint

of , a decrease of 45% compared to from ; this is expected to set up challenging quarters ahead from a revenue and earnings standpoint Book-to-bill ratio3 of 0.39, compared to 1.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2020

Financial Summary

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $10.4 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was supported by backlog that was derived through late 2019 and into early 2020. The continued COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a material reduction in capital spending by our customers. In the comparative period, revenue was impacted by $1.8 million of completed orders that did not ship due to delays in collecting payment from certain Eastern Hemisphere customers for whom credit terms were not extended.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, from the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit percentage for the three months ended June 30, 2020 remained consistent with the comparative period despite the $1.1 million decline in revenue. This was a direct result of committed cost reduction initiatives that were announced in both April of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019.

