IIROC Trading Halt - PDM

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer to coach Chelsea on an interim basis last season. He couldn't say no to Manchester United, though. The 63-year-old German held his first news conference Friday as interim manager after receiving his work permit and watching from the stands as United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday at Old Trafford. Rangnick's contract calls for him to take up a consultancy role for two years after managing United for the remainder of the Premier League se