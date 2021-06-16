IIROC Trading Halt - MUSH

The Canadian Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson is happy to be back. And he wants nothing more than to see the New York Jets become winners. That, of course, has been the charge of the team's owner and chairman since he took over the franchise is 2000. But Johnson was away from football the last four-plus years while serving the country as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom under former President Donald Trump. “There’s a certain element of being a new owner, in a way," Johnson said in his first m