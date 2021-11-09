IIROC Trading Halt - MSR

The Canadian Press

Dak Prescott won't suit up every week in the NFL's first 17-game regular season because he's already had to sit once with a strained right calf. The star Dallas quarterback can still see the big picture of the added game. “Just making sure that we stay locked in and focused,” Prescott said before the Cowboys' six-game winning streak ended with a thud in a 30-16 loss to Denver. “I think when you’re having the success we’re having, guys are excited for that extra game just to get out there, contin