IIROC Trading Halt - MMO.H

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes to chat about his offseason regimen and how he is preparing for his 6th year in the league. Buddy and Chris dive into the trade rumors that seem to swirl around former Oklahoma Sooner standout. Does Heild see himself as a King next season? As a native Bahamian, Hield also opens up about his Buddy Buckets Program, which elevates young talent from his home country. The guys also opine about finding your role in the league & how the Kings are building chemistry this offseason.