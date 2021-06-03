IIROC Trading Halt - MCC.P

CBC

The life of a women's basketball player can be unforgiving. A WNBA player might play 32 or more games from May through October, then fly out to one of several high-end pro leagues across the rest of the world to play from… October until May. Throw in a few week-long national-team training camps — women's basketball players are typically more committed than most pro athletes in that regard — and the hours spent on flights and hardwood floors quickly add up. The relentlessness of the schedule in a