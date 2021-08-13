IIROC Trading Halt - LCFS
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
TSX Symbol: LCFS
All Issues: Yes
Reason: If as and when issued opening
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM ET
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c6206.html