IIROC Trading Halt - KC

The Canadian Press

Washington is halfway through the season but nowhere closer to figuring out its future at quarterback. Ron Rivera knows better than anyone else. “The one thing right now that really is probably the hardest thing for us to figure out is, do we have a franchise quarterback right now?” he said. “Is that guy on our roster? Or is that guy going to be in free agency? Is that guy going to be in the draft next year?” The answers to those questions lie with the play of Taylor Heinicke. The 28-year-old ha