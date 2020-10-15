TikTok Superstar Nathan Apodaca aka Doggface208 Headlines "Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" Mobile Game

The skateboarding Fleetwood Mac-singing viral superstar makes his in-game debut on Oct 16th

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct 15, 2020 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF), a leading creator and publisher of counter-culture mobile games, announces a special collaboration with viral Tiktok sensation Nathan Apodaca, aka "Doggface208", for an in-game event in Cheech & Chong Bud Farm. Nathan, a lifelong fan of Cheech and Chong, is best known for his TikTok video skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac. He will appear as a guest card in the cult game this Friday, October 16th, 2020.

Speaking about the collaboration, Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF Mobile said, "Nathan Apodaca has taken the world by storm with his TikTok of him skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'. His positive vibes have inspired countless remakes of the TikTok, including by Mick Fleetwood himself, making Apodaca a cultural phenomenon.

"When our partners, the renowned comedy duo Cheech & Chong, noticed that Nathan celebrated 1 million followers with a rendition on TikTok of 'Earache my eye' from their cult movie, they reached out to him. Apodaca's response, "YoOoOoOooO! So legendary" made it clear we needed to get him and his vibe involved in the game."

Tommy Chong also provided a seal of approval on the collaboration, adding "Cheech and I love the simple, chill feeling in Nathan's TikTok video, it's really what we need right now and we are excited to have him in our game."

On October 16, Doggface will appear in the game as part of an event titled "Battle of the Bands". Players will see him show up on the sidewalk, complete with his skateboard and cranberry juice, getting the run around by Stadanko with his buddies Cheech & Chong. As the event continues, players can progress to collect his character as a bonus in the main game.

As part of the collaboration, LEAF Mobile is donating $10,000 to charities of Doggface's choice, Idaho Humane Society in the US and B.C Humane Society in Canada.

Speaking about his involvement in the game, Nathan Apodaka said, "It's really an honor to be working with Cheech and Chong in their game. These guys are legends and I have been a fan for a really long time. I'm so glad LEAF was able to make this happen and can't wait to play the event."

