Lotto Max - The September 29 draw will offer a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, September 29 will be about $59 million. That includes a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec





Cision More

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/26/c8865.html