IIROC Trading Halt - FRU.N
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Freehold Royalties Ltd.
TSX Symbol: FRU.N
All Issues: No
Reason:Pending Closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
