IIROC Trading Halt - FOBI

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Fobi AI Inc.

TSX-Venture FOBI

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 1:36:29 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

