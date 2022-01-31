IIROC Trading Halt - FEC

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Frontera Energy Corporation

TSX Symbol: FEC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:49 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c9632.html

