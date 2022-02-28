IIROC Trading Halt - ECR

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w