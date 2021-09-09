IIROC Trading Halt - ECAP.P
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Endurance Capital Corp
TSX-Venture Symbol: ECAP.P
Reason: Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM 09/09/21
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
