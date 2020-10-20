Cannabis infused clean skincare company launches in Canada

Biochemical engineer launches empyri, the revolutionary new brand that blends science, engineering and the healing power of cannabis root.

LONDON, ON, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marks the official launch of Canadian cannabis skincare line, empyri.

Jennifer Grant, empyri Founder. (CNW Group/empyri) More

Company founder, Jennifer Grant is a biochemical engineer by trade and brings her science-based formulas to life through the empyri skincare line. Jennifer's goal is to promote invigorated wellness and a sustainable lifestyle that helps connect people to their personal health and the world around them.

The launch of empyri has been several years in the making. From years of testing in her laboratory to perfecting the efficacy of each formulation, the launch of empyri has been a journey of passion and perseverance. This health-focused mother of three is truly excited to introduce the benefits of empyri's cannabis root infused products.

Clean and green is the heart of the brand. What separates empyri skincare products from others is that empyri is made from extracts of the cannabis root — an underused, yet potent part of the cannabis plant. The cannabis root is at the foundation of each empyri product, having been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for over a thousand years.



"When approaching the creation of this skincare line, my vision and goal was to use real science and engineering to create innovative products that nourish and heal," says empyri founder, Jennifer Grant. "I'm thrilled to bring a line of products to market that are not only infused with active cannabis root but are also plant-powered and cruelty-free. Respecting well-being extends to the planet as well at empyri — our products are sustainable and chemical-free, which is very important to me."

Today, empyri launches online with three products; cannabis sativa oil cleanser, cannabis sativa hydrating toner + vitamin C and cannabis sativa daily moisturizer. These products are also available together in the empyri 3-step ritual skincare system. All empryi products are produced in a GMP facility, containing Canadian-grown cannabis root. All products from empyri contain no THC or CBD; therefore, containing all the healing qualities of the cannabis plant, without the psychoactive effects.

Currently for sale online, all products from empyri can now be purchased at empyri.com. The team at empryi have also begun testing a men's line along with a line of cannabis root infused teas. These products are expected to launch in 2021.



About empyri

A cannabis wellness and skincare line based in London, Ontario, Canada, empyri was created by our founder, Jennifer Grant, who as a single mother of three fuses her passion for personal health and wellness with her biochemical engineering background. This revolutionary skincare company was designed with three simple principles in mind: Clean Beauty, Conscious Consumption and Honouring Diversity. The brand is committed to empowering and inspiring our empyreans to achieve harmony – both with their health, and in their lives.

All empyri products are formulated with cannabis root at the forefront of ingredients, locally made in a GMP facility, contain no THC or CBD, are cruelty-free, chemical-free and vegan, and all packaging is 100% recyclable.